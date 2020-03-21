Does one develop immunity after recovering from coronavirus?

As coronavirus is constantly compared to the common flu, people are curious whether they develop immunity from the novel virus just as they do in the case of the flu.

The question is whether one person, who is recovering after testing positive for the coronavirus, will develop immunity towards it or not in the future.

As seen earlier during the 1920s, the Spanish influenza killed millions while over the years people developed immunity towards the virus.

As coronavirus is new and unprecedented, experts described what lies in future for those who have recovered.

According to an article in the NPR, researchers acknowledge that reinfection is an issue ‘with the four seasonal coronaviruses that cause about 10 to 30 percent of common colds’.

The publication, while quoting University of Maryland School of Medicine researcher Matt Freiman, said that currently they have quite limited knowledge on the subject.

"I think there's a very likely scenario where the virus comes through this year, and everyone gets some level of immunity to it, and if it comes back again we will be protected from it — either completely or, if you do get reinfected later, a year from now, then you have much less disease,” he told the public In studies, human volunteers who agreed to be experimentally inoculated with a seasonal coronavirus showed that even people with pre-existing antibodies could still get infected and have symptoms.

Meanwhile, University of Rochester Medical Center researcher Ann Falsey said that most of the respiratory viruses give immunity for a short time such as a year or two.

The publication said studies showed that human volunteers, during the experiment showed that despite the presence of antibodies they could get reinfected with symptoms.

It added that it was possibility despite the coronaviruses not being as changeable as the influenza viruses, which require new vaccine each year.

"Maybe the antibodies are not protective and that is why, even though they are present, they don't work very well," Fieman told the publication.

Although, in the article, the researchers agreed to an extent that the immunity in some people lasts longer than in others.