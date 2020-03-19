close
Thu Mar 19, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 19, 2020

Brad Pitt helped by Angelina Jolie in legal fight with Katrina victims

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Mar 19, 2020

Angelina Jolie reportedly helped his ex-husband Brad Pitt with $500,000 to  fight his  legal battle with victims of Hurricane Katrina in 2017.

As per details, Pitt’s controversial housing charity 'Make It Right' is facing a class action lawsuit by New Orleans residents, who lost their homes in the 2005 tragedy and then purchased properties built by the actor's trust in the Lower Ninth Ward.

 The  homeowners, in recent years, have been complaining about the sub-standard quality of the houses, which have suffered from leaky roofs, rotting walls, and toxic mold.

Louisiana attorney Ron Austin is now suing on behalf of residents Lloyd Francis and Jennifer Decuir, who claim to have suffered illnesses and infrastructural issues to their properties.

It is learnt that  the Maddox Jolie Pitt Foundation (MJP) loaned 'Make It Right' $500,000 in 2017, according to the latest tax form filed by MJP.

Latest News

More From Entertainment