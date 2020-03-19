Brad Pitt helped by Angelina Jolie in legal fight with Katrina victims

Angelina Jolie reportedly helped his ex-husband Brad Pitt with $500,000 to fight his legal battle with victims of Hurricane Katrina in 2017.



As per details, Pitt’s controversial housing charity 'Make It Right' is facing a class action lawsuit by New Orleans residents, who lost their homes in the 2005 tragedy and then purchased properties built by the actor's trust in the Lower Ninth Ward.

The homeowners, in recent years, have been complaining about the sub-standard quality of the houses, which have suffered from leaky roofs, rotting walls, and toxic mold.

Louisiana attorney Ron Austin is now suing on behalf of residents Lloyd Francis and Jennifer Decuir, who claim to have suffered illnesses and infrastructural issues to their properties.

It is learnt that the Maddox Jolie Pitt Foundation (MJP) loaned 'Make It Right' $500,000 in 2017, according to the latest tax form filed by MJP.