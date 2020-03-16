Pakistani govt introduces chatbot to raise awareness on coronavirus

Head of the prime minister's 'Digital Pakistan' initiative, Tania Aidrus announced on Monday that the government has launched a chatbot to address common concerns and give information regarding the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

On Twitter, the ex-senior executive Google wrote: “Our team wanted to build an effective way to get information out to Pakistanis. We’ve launched a chatbot to address common concerns on #Coronavirus. You can find labs near you and even do a quick test to assess your risk of #Coronavirus. Please try it out!”

Earlier, the incharge of Digital Pakistan initiative said that the government is using data and technology to ‘get ahead of the coronavirus’. She said that the a 'war room' has been created where technology volunteers can collaborate with State Minister of Health of Pakistan Dr Zafar Mirza and team.

“We’re using data analytics techniques and cutting edge technology to get ahead of the #Coronavirus. We’re trying to modernize and streamline data collection from the frontlines. We have some of the best @CodeforPakistan engineers available in Pakistan volunteering their support,” she wrote.

The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Pakistan has risen to 106 as of Monday after more than three dozen new cases were reported in Sindh.

Globally, 158 countries have been affected, more than 6,500 people have died and more than 170,000 infected by the disease called 'COVID-19' as it spreads rapidly to new territories.