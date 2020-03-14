close
Sat Mar 14, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
March 14, 2020

Founding PPP member Mubashir Hasan passes away in Lahore: family sources

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, Mar 14, 2020

LAHORE: Senior leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party Dr Mubashir Hasan passed away on Saturday morning, family sources told Geo News. The late leader was the general secretary of the PPP-Shaheed Bhutto group.

Former prime minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto had founded the PPP at the house of Mubashir Hasan back in 1967. Hasan was installed as finaince minister when Bhutto came to power after winning the elections. 

Latest News

More From Pakistan