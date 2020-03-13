Pakistani schools, madressahs, universities to remain closed till April 5 amid coronavirus scare

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said Friday all schools, colleges, universities and madressahs will remain closed throughout the country till April 5, 2020, on the same day that Pakistan reported its 21st coronavirus case.

In a tweet Mahmood said: "In a meeting of the National Security Committee presided over PM Imran Khan, it has been decided to close all educational institutions in the country till April 5. This includes all schools and universities, public and private, vocational institutions and madaris."

The federal minister mentioned that the situation will be examined further on March 27.

"The situation regarding closure of all educational institutions in the country would be reviewed by the Ministry of Education on 27th March and further decisions taken," he said.

Following the federal government's decision of closure, the Punjab government also shut down its schools till April 5.

The Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas said : "Due to the Pandemic Coronavirus Schools in Punjab will be closed starting Sunday March 15th, 2020 to Sunday April 5, 2020."

"Health of our Children & honourable Teachers are priority #1. At the end of the day it’s better to be safe than sorry," he said.

Previously, the Sindh government had announced extending the closure of educational institutions in the country till May 30.

"Summer vacations are being preponed in Sindh & schools in Sindh will reopen on the 1st of June 2020. Decision has been made by cabinet," Advisor to the Chief Minister on Law Murtaza Wahab had tweeted.



Similarly, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government announced that all institutes throughout the province will remain closed till May 15.

The KP leadership also directed that all political and public gatherings be banned, while Chief Minister Mahmood Khan also postponed his rally in Swat as the virus continues to spread around the globe.

The death toll from the coronavirus pandemic has risen to 5,043, according to an AFP tally based on official sources at 1100 GMT on Friday.

A total of 3,176 people have died in mainland China, followed by 1,016 in Italy, and 514 in Iran — the three countries with the highest number of deaths.

Since COVID-19 was first detected in December, more than 134,300 people have been infected in 121 countries and territories.