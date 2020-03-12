Here's how to find your Hajj balloting 2020 results

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD: Balloting for the government's Hajj scheme was conducted on Thursday by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, which has uploaded the results on their website.

The balloting — which took place 4pm earlier today — picked almost 100,000 pilgrims who would go to Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj later this year under the government's scheme.



If you applied to be selected as one of the pilgrims under the government's scheme, here is how you can find out your results:

Step 1:

Open your web browser and go to the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony's Hajj website — the Ballot Result (Hajj 2020) page — as shown below:

Step 2:

Type your 13-digit computerised national identity card (CNIC) number in the boxes provided on the website (in red):

OR

Type your 8-digit Hajj application number in the boxes provided on the website (in red):

Step 3:

Once you have entered your 13-digit CNIC number OR your 8-digit Hajj application number, click on "Search".

Step 4:

After clicking on "Search", a new page will open and it will tell if you have been selected for the government's Hajj scheme.