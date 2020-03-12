Naimal Khawar Khan wows fans with latest Instagram post

Pakistan's highly sought-after actress and model Naimal Khawar Khan has left fans spellbound with her stunning pictures in traditional outfit that attracted huge applause from her admirers.

Naimal, who was the most searched person on Google in 2019, has shared some stunning photos on her social media. The charming showbiz star can be seen relaxing and breathing in convivial environment that seems to be adorned with giant trees and plants.

The actress, who got fame from her role as Izza in a famous drama serial 'Anaa', looked ethereal in cool yellow and whit attire, adding to her natural beauty.



She shared the photos, which received more than 90,000 'likes', on her Instagram with the caption: "Braids solve any bad hair day".





Naimal tied the knot with a famous actor and director, Hamza Ali Abbasi, on 25th of August 2019. Hamza announced to quit the entertainment industry to embark on a spiritual journey a few months after his marriage.

