Thu Mar 12, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 12, 2020

Naimal Khawar Khan wows fans with latest Instagram post

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Mar 12, 2020

Pakistan's highly sought-after actress and model Naimal Khawar Khan has left  fans spellbound with  her stunning  pictures in  traditional  outfit that  attracted huge  applause from her admirers.

Naimal, who was the most searched person on Google in 2019, has  shared some stunning photos on her social media. The charming showbiz star can be  seen relaxing and breathing in  convivial environment that seems to be adorned with giant trees and  plants.

 The actress, who got fame from her role as Izza in a famous drama serial 'Anaa', looked ethereal in cool yellow and whit attire, adding to her   natural beauty.

She shared the photos, which received more than 90,000 'likes', on her Instagram with  the caption: "Braids solve any bad hair day".


Naimal tied the knot with a famous actor and director, Hamza Ali Abbasi, on 25th of August 2019. Hamza announced to quit the entertainment industry to embark on a spiritual journey a few months after his marriage.

