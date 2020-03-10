Police confirm attack on Dr Adnan Khan being investigated

LONDON: The Scotland Yard has confirmed on Tuesday that it is investigating the assault on former prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s physician, Dr Adnan Khan, who was assaulted on Monday night on Park Lane during his routine evening walk.

Speaking to this correspondent, a police spokesperson said they were “investigating a robbery on Park Lane, W1 at 20:39 hrs on Monday, March 9” which involved Dr Adnan.

“The victim reported he was approached by two suspects who assaulted him and robbed him of his watch. He did not suffer serious injuries. No arrests; enquiries continue,” the police said.

The police spokesperson said that an officer has been appointed to investigate the case. The said officer is in touch with Dr Adnan to complete the investigation. He further explained that for the police, serious injuries mean a life-threatening situation but Dr Adnan is out of such a condition as there is no loss of limb or loss of blood which could pose a threat to the victim’s life. The police said that it's making a statement based on what was initially reported while the investigation has started.

Dr Adnan was in a hospital on Tuesday morning for scans on his affected body parts. “I am in hospital right now for the scan of my back and will be updating the police. I have been receiving threats over the phone," he said.

The injured doctor sustained injuries on his head, face, and chest and was shifted to a hospital.

Dr Adnan was assaulted on Monday night when two men wearing masks attacked him from behind, punched him on the floor and used a metal bar to hit him.

The attack took place right outside the Astin Martin showroom in Mayfair, a few yards from Avenfield apartments.

A Sharif family spokesman has confirmed the assault on Dr Adnan. The spokesman said: “The cowardly attack is condemnable. Dr Adnan received several threatening calls on his number. We reserve our right to respond to assaults of such nature within the legal bounds.”