Sindh Rangers recover goods worth more than Rs70 million in raids

KARACHI: Sindh Rangers conducted a series of raids in the province’s major cities including Karachi during the past month, recovering goods worth millions of rupees.

According to Sindh Rangers, non-custom goods and narcotics worth more than Rs70 million were recovered during the raids.

The Rangers spokesman said that the raids were conducted in February based on intelligence reports.

The recovered goods have been returned to the relevant authorities, added the Sindh Rangers spokesman.

During one of the raids last month, Rangers arrested 19 suspects on charges of being involved in the Lyari Gang War, drug trafficking and committing street crimes.

