Iran ready to enhance cooperation with Pakistan in maritime sector, says envoy

Iran is willing to expand cooperation with Pakistan in multiple sectors specially in maritime, Iranian envoy Mohammad Ali Hosseini said during his meeting with Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi in Islamabad on Wednesday, reported IRNA.



Ambassador Hosseini said Iran’s Ministry of Roads and Urban Development and Ports and Maritime Organization were keen to enhance cooperation in relevant sectors.

According to IRNA, Iran’s national news agency, both sides discussed ways to promote cooperation between Iran the two countries.

The Iranian ambassador emphasized the need to pursue agreements reached between the two states during Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Tehran last year.

The envoy emphasized on the importance of continuing consultations to promote economic relations.

He also for expanding public relations between Iran and Pakistan, including tourism cooperation especially health and religious tourism.

Zaidi, welcomed the expansion of maritime cooperation with Iran and stressed upon the need for continued consultations between the two countries to overcome the current situation arising after coronavirus outbreak.

He expressed his sympathy with the Iranian people over the coronavirus problem.

The two also discussed the latest traffic conditions for Iranian and Pakistani nationals on the common border and cooperation of the Iranian and Pakistani shipping fleets.