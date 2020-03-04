Chris Pratt reveals he negotiated with God for THIS reason: Find out

Chris Pratt revealed he negotiated with God amid his son Jack’s premature birth and the complications that the family had to endure.

The Avengers star recalled the time he almost lost his son and how he found himself turning to his faith during the difficult phase.

The actor said that he reestablished his faith in God when Jack was born prematurely and kept in intensive care for a month.

Chris said that during those testing times, he used to pray and negotiate with God, adding that he thinks Jack’s survival is no less than a miracle.

He went on to add that his faith in God has somewhat weakened after his son recovered but is now taking life more seriously after marriage with Katherine Schwarzenegger.

When asked to explain himself in three words, the actor said, “very proud father.”