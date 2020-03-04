close
Wed Mar 04, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 4, 2020

Sara Khan's sister Noor Zafar storms internet with her ethereal look: See Photo

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Mar 04, 2020

Charming drama actress Noor Zafar Khan has left fans spellbound with her  enthralling Instagram post in which she appears to be a princess. 

The actress took to her social media and shared a stunning picture with her admirers, looking nothing short of a vision in the photo as she rocked a multi-coloured full-length embroidered lehnga style  outfit with a modern vibe, along with bridal makeup. 

Her wavy curls hair along with gold earrings added to her charismatic beauty.

