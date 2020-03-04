Sara Khan's sister Noor Zafar storms internet with her ethereal look: See Photo

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Charming drama actress Noor Zafar Khan has left fans spellbound with her enthralling Instagram post in which she appears to be a princess.
The actress took to her social media and shared a stunning picture with her admirers, looking nothing short of a vision in the photo as she rocked a multi-coloured full-length embroidered lehnga style outfit with a modern vibe, along with bridal makeup.
Her wavy curls hair along with gold earrings added to her charismatic beauty.
Charming drama actress Noor Zafar Khan has left fans spellbound with her enthralling Instagram post in which she appears to be a princess.
The actress took to her social media and shared a stunning picture with her admirers, looking nothing short of a vision in the photo as she rocked a multi-coloured full-length embroidered lehnga style outfit with a modern vibe, along with bridal makeup.
Her wavy curls hair along with gold earrings added to her charismatic beauty.