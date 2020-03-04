close
Wed Mar 04, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 4, 2020

Justin Bieber reveals interesting things about him and wife Hailey Baldwin

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Mar 04, 2020

Justin Bieber has  shared quite a few facts about his relationship with wife Hailey Baldwin, revealing that She has got him wrapped around her finger pretty much.  

The 26-year-old revealed that his 23-year-old spouse called her by the  nickname 'Goo Goo'.  The  Canadian singer   said that he also calls her by the same nickname, as well.

"Well, she calls me a bunch of weird things," he told the host while playing a round of "Burning Questions." "She calls me 'Goo Goo,' which is kind of weird, but I like it. 'My little Goo Goo."

During a recent appearance on the famous TV show, Justin Bieber faced an unexpected question about wife Hailey Bieber's scent, and the singer proceeded to offer the best free and unasked-for promotion one could ever hope to receive: "She smells like Ariana Grande's perfume."

In the 'Burning Questions' game during the show, Bieber went on to praise the perfume a bit further. "It's a good smell. It's flowery and fruity.

Bieber's description did little to narrow down the list, since all of Grande's perfumes have fruity and floral elements, but — based solely on the whimsical packaging and absolutely no empirical information — something tells us the answer is Cloud.


