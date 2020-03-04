Justin Bieber reveals interesting things about him and wife Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber has shared quite a few facts about his relationship with wife Hailey Baldwin, revealing that She has got him wrapped around her finger pretty much.

The 26-year-old revealed that his 23-year-old spouse called her by the nickname 'Goo Goo'. The Canadian singer said that he also calls her by the same nickname, as well.



"Well, she calls me a bunch of weird things," he told the host while playing a round of "Burning Questions." "She calls me 'Goo Goo,' which is kind of weird, but I like it. 'My little Goo Goo."



During a recent appearance on the famous TV show, Justin Bieber faced an unexpected question about wife Hailey Bieber's scent, and the singer proceeded to offer the best free and unasked-for promotion one could ever hope to receive: "She smells like Ariana Grande's perfume."



In the 'Burning Questions' game during the show, Bieber went on to praise the perfume a bit further. "It's a good smell. It's flowery and fruity.

Bieber's description did little to narrow down the list, since all of Grande's perfumes have fruity and floral elements, but — based solely on the whimsical packaging and absolutely no empirical information — something tells us the answer is Cloud.





