Jennifer Lopez shares video of her ‘littlest munchkin’ singing in a musical

Jennifer Lopez seems to be on moon as the proud mother shared a video of his son Max who flaunted his singing skills in a musical.

The video, shared by Jennifer on her Instagram, has proved that the American singer has successfully passed on her musical genes to her children, who recently sang his heart out in a musical.

In the clip, Max can be seen showing off his singing skills in a production of The Wizard of Oz. Jennifer shared the video on social media with the caption: "The littlest munchkin. #WizardOfOz #proudmama,"







Recently, JLo’s daughter Emme also joined her mother on the stage of Super Bowl Halftime Show to deliver an epic rendition of 'Lets Get Loud'.

All eyes were on the little girl when she took the stage. People showered their love for Emme as they praised her flawless performance, while JLo and Shakira delivered an outstandingly stunning performance.







