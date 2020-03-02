Panic ensues as students at Prince George, Princess Charlotte’s school test for coronavirus

The staff members at Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s school confirmed that a few of their students tested for the coronavirus.

Thomas's Battersea, where the two of the royal offspring are enrolled, confirmed to Good Morning America that, in the wake of the virus outbreak, a few students have been put in self-isolation for suspected coronavirus.

The school has informed all the parents, including Prince William and Princess Kate about the coronavirus testing.

According to reports, Thomas’s Battersea currently has 550 students enrolled and it sent out an official statement about the testing to all the parents.

“Like all schools, we are taking the potential risks connected with the spread of Covid-19 very seriously and to this end are following government guidance to the letter around both preventions against infection and in dealing with cases where any staff or pupils are suspected of being exposed to the virus or who display any symptoms. We currently have a very small number of pupils who have been tested and these individuals are currently, as per government advice, remaining at home pending the receipt of their test results,” the statement read.

Thomas’s Battersea is located four miles from Kensington Palace where The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge reside with their three children including one-year-old Prince Louis.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte have been studying at Thomas’s Battersea since September 2019.

