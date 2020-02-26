ICC Women's T20 WC: Pakistan thrash West Indies by 8 wickets in opener

CANBERRA, Australia: Pakistan Women in their first match in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, outclassed West Indies here on Wednesday by eight wickets.

Chasing 125, Pakistan achieved the target in 18.2 overs for the loss of two wickets.

Captain Bismah Maroof, leading from the front, scored an unbeaten 39 after openers Muneeba Ali and Javeria Khan made 25 and 35, respectively.

All-rounder Nida Dar also contributed a valuable 18 off 20 balls towards the side's victory.

Earlier West Indies batting first after being put into bat by Pakistan, made 124 runs for the loss of seven wickets in allotted 20 overs.

Diana Baig struck with the very first ball of the match, trapping Hayley Matthews in front of the wicket.

Baig struck again on the first ball of the fifth, having Lee-Ann Kirby caught as the Windies were reeling at 25-2.

Later Nida Dar joined the party in the sixth over removing Deandra Dottin as the side from the Caribbean were reduced to 28-3.

Stafanie Taylor and Shemaine Campbelle provided a much-needed 63-run stand for the Windies.