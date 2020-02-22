Kamran Akmal's PSL record keeps on getting better

KARACHI: Peshawar Zalmi’s wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal scored 101 from 55 balls while playing against Quetta Gladiators in the fourth T20 match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 here at the National Stadium on Saturday.

This was the sixth hundred in the history of the PSL and the first in its fifth edition, and also this is the third individual ton by Kamran - a PSL record.

Other three centuries were scored by Colin Ingram (127*), Cameron Delport (117*) and Sharjeel Khan (117).

Kamran’s other two centuries were: 104 vs Karachi Kings at Dubai in 2017 and 107* vs Lahore Qalandars at Sharjah in 2018.

Pakistan Test discard Kamran also holds the records of scoring the most runs and hitting the most sixes in the five-year history of the Pakistan Super League.

He has appeared in all the five editions of the PSL and made 1,430 runs at an average of 31.08 in 48 innings of the 49 matches he has so far played. Besides three hundreds, he has also hit nine fifties in the PSL.

Only three other players have scored 1,000 runs or more runs in the PSL. They are Shane Watson (1,137 runs), Babar Azam (1,121) and Ahmed Shehzad (1,035). All three are playing the current edition of the PSL.

Akmal smashed 73 sixes in the 49 PSL matches that he has so far played. This is also a PSL record. He is followed by Shane Watson, who struck 66 sixes in his 40 matches in the PSL.

The 38-year-old veteran of 53 Tests, 157 ODIs and 58 T20 Internationals also holds the record of making the most appearances in the PSL with 49 matches, followed by 47, played by Darren Sammy and Wahab Riaz, both his team-mates in Peshawar Zalmi.