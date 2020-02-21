Victoria, David Beckham celebrate their son Cruz birthday in style: See pics

Victoria Beckham and her husband David appeared to be the world's happiest parents as the shared unseen photos of their youngest son Cruz to mark his 15th birthday on Thursday.



Having filled with bliss on the auspicious day of her son, the fashion designer uploaded a clip to Instagram, which flashed up a series of photos of the youngest Beckham boy throughout the years while the 'Happy Birthday' song played in the background.



Sharing the pleasant moments on social media she wrote: "Happy birthday @cruzbeckham!! Can’t believe our baby is 15 today!! We all love u so so so much xxxxx so many kisses xxxxxx."









