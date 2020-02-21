close
Fri Feb 21, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 21, 2020

Victoria, David Beckham celebrate their son Cruz birthday in style: See pics

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Feb 21, 2020

Victoria Beckham and her husband David appeared to be the world's happiest parents as the shared unseen photos of their youngest son Cruz to mark his 15th birthday on Thursday. 

Having filled with bliss on the auspicious day of her son,  the fashion designer uploaded a clip to Instagram, which flashed up a series of photos of the youngest Beckham boy throughout the years while the 'Happy Birthday' song played in the background. 

Sharing the pleasant moments  on social media  she  wrote: "Happy birthday @cruzbeckham!! Can’t believe our baby is 15 today!! We all love u so so so much xxxxx so many kisses xxxxxx."



