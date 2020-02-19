PSL 2020: Islamabad United will not go easy on Quetta Gladiators, says Shadab

Islamabad United skipper Shadab Khan on Wednesday said he will "not go easy on" the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Quetta Gladiators ahead of tomorrow’s opening match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 at Karachi’s National Stadium.

“Outside the ground we are friends, but while playing in the field no one goes easy against their opponent,” Shadab said.

Shadab, addressing a press conference with Sarfaraz, added that his side was "very well-balanced" and could perform "at any given day".

"The team is very well-balanced. All my players are competitive and can perform at any given day," he said.

Gladiators' skipper Sarfaraz, when asked whether his absence from the national fold could trouble him, said that he will be firing on all cylinders in the tournament.

“I aim to perform well as a captain and as an individual and am hopeful that things will get better in the future,” Sarfaraz said.

The 33-year-old revealed that Jason Roy and Shane Watson will be opening while Ahmed Shehzad will be placed third.

"Jason Roy and Shane Watson will open for the team, while Ahmed Shahzad will go one down," he said.

He further said that he held expectations from teen pace sensation Naseem Shah.

"I have a lot of expectations from him [Shah] and hopefully when he will be done with the rehab process, he would be completely available for the team."

The Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) medical panel on Tuesday advised the Gladiators to rest the right-arm pacer, who was recovering from an injury to his ribs, for the first two matches of the PSL 2020.

Islamabad United will launch their campaign on Thursday with their opening game against defending champions Quetta Gladiators.