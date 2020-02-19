Taylor Swift's live show in Paris enthralls audience: Watch music video of her latest 'The Man'

Taylor Swift, the singer and songwriter, has mesmerised the fans with her stunning live performance in Paris on her super hit number with guitar.

Rocked in a satin blazer along with a sequin skirt, the songstress unveiled the music video for her much-awaited song The Man.

The fans are going gaga over the song seeing Taylor live in action at her Paris concert.

The Lover singer had previously released the audio of the song, and now the music video is out too. The singer amaized in her fierce avatar. The music lovers overwhelmingly cheered the You Belong With Me singer.

Taylor Swift has also teased the video on her social media account. The singer was full of energy as she performed in Paris for her concert.







