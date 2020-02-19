close
Tue Feb 18, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 19, 2020

Taylor Swift's live show in Paris enthralls audience: Watch music video of her latest 'The Man'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Feb 19, 2020

Taylor Swift, the singer and songwriter, has mesmerised the fans with her stunning live performance in Paris on her  super hit number with guitar.

Rocked in a satin blazer along with a sequin skirt, the songstress unveiled the music video for her much-awaited song The Man

The fans are going gaga over the song seeing  Taylor live in action at her Paris concert. 

The Lover singer had previously released the audio of the song, and now the music video is out too.  The singer  amaized in her fierce avatar. The music lovers overwhelmingly cheered the You Belong With Me singer.

Taylor Swift has also teased the video on her social media account. The singer was full of energy as she performed in Paris for her concert. 

View this post on Instagram

The Man - Live From Paris is out now!

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on



Latest News

More From Entertainment