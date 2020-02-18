Jennifer Lopez's ex-beau Casper dating with Johnny Manziel's former wife Bre Tiesi

Casper Smart, who dated Jennifer Lopez for five years until they split in 2016, is dating with Johnny Manziel's ex-wife Bre Tiesi.

Bre shared a PDA filled photo of herself kissing Casper on the cheek. She captioned the post: "MINES," on Valentine's Day (Friday).

The duo appeared on each other's Instagram pages last fall but the latest Valentine's Day loved-up picture confirms their romantic relationship.



Bre sported red lipstick with gold hoop earrings and an all black ensemble and sleek tresses.

She planted a kiss on his cheek as he smirked for the snap; he also rocked an all black attire.