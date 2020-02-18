Jennifer Lopez's ex-beau Casper dating with Johnny Manziel's former wife Bre Tiesi

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Casper Smart, who dated Jennifer Lopez for five years until they split in 2016, is dating with Johnny Manziel's ex-wife Bre Tiesi.
Bre shared a PDA filled photo of herself kissing Casper on the cheek. She captioned the post: "MINES," on Valentine's Day (Friday).
The duo appeared on each other's Instagram pages last fall but the latest Valentine's Day loved-up picture confirms their romantic relationship.
Bre sported red lipstick with gold hoop earrings and an all black ensemble and sleek tresses.
She planted a kiss on his cheek as he smirked for the snap; he also rocked an all black attire.
