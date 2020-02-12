Chinese embassy says three Pakistanis diagnosed with coronavirus have been cured

BEIJING/ISLAMABAD: Three Pakistani students diagnosed with Coronavirus in China have been cured, the Chinese embassy in Pakistan said Wednesday.

“We are pleased to learn that three Pakistani citizens affected by Coronavirus in China have been cured and discharged from hospitals in Guangzhou and Shenzhen of Guangdong Province,” the Chinese mission in Pakistan tweeted.

"All the best to them! Thank you, medical team in China," it added, tagging Pakistan's Ambassador to China, Naghmana Hashmi, and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health, Dr Zafar Mirza.

No further details of the students, however, were shared by the mission.

Last month, Dr Mirza had announced that four Pakistani students in China were tested positive for the coronavirus at a press conference in Islamabad. At that time too, the SAPM had refused to share the names of the affected students with the media.

"The government will take good care of the students who have contracted the virus," he had said at the presser.

The death toll from China's coronavirus epidemic climbed past 1,100 on Wednesday but the number of new cases fell for a second straight day, raising hope the outbreak could peak later this month.

As Beijing scrambles to contain the outbreak, the number of people infected on a cruise ship off Japan's coast rose to 174 — the biggest cluster outside the Chinese mainland.

Another 97 people died in China, raising the national toll to 1,113, while more than 44,600 people have now been infected by newly named COVID-19 virus.

—With additional input from AFP