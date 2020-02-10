Eminem blows through the Oscars with performance of iconic 'Lose Yourself'

Eminem blew the roof off of the Sunday’s Academy Awards night, with his solo performance of the song, Lose Yourself.



The inspirational rock rap is the creative brain child of Curtis Hanson’s sort-of-biopic 8 Mile. It ended up winning an Oscar for the best original song.

During his performance, the singer was backed up by a live band. However, what made the performance so memorable was the reactions of guests that the camera caught. From Idina Menzel to Martin Scorsese and even Billie Eilish, all were exuding priceless reactions to seeing the singer on stage.

Many celebrities were also jamming out to the song and dancing in their seats throughout the course of the performance.

After the song was over, according to The Times, Amy Kaufman, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science's Chief Executive, Dawn Hudson, ran backstage in an excited frenzy and hugged the producers.

Eminem's Lose Yourself also won big at the award show as he tweeted the announcement with a caption quoting the song's lyrics and even apologized for the long wait.



