Appointment of provincial Ombudsman authorised to CM Sindh

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail was deprived of one more authority as the power of appointing the chief provincial Ombudsman has been given to Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah.

Speaker Sindh Assembly, in this regard, has issued a notification for the approval of an amendment bill ,after which the chief minister Sindh has been authorised to appoint the chief ombudsman Sindh.

The notification stated that the Governor Sindh has not responded to the amendment bill after even 10 days of its approval by the assembly, so the amendment act should be considered approved and its notification should immediately be issued.

It may be recalled that the amendment bill for the appointment of the provincial ombudsman was recently approved by the Sindh Assembly and sent to the governor, who returned it with objection after which the bill was once again approved by the assembly and sent to the governor.

However, the bill was not approved by the governor even after passing of 10 days, so it has automatically received a legal status.

Presently, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail belongs to PTI while chief minister Murad Ali Shah is from PPP, the ruling party in Sindh.

