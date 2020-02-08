close
Sat Feb 08, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
February 8, 2020

Indian troops unprovoked firing at LOC martyrs a civilian: ISPR

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, Feb 08, 2020
Photo: Files

RAWALPINDI: Indian troops, in another unprovoked shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Chirikot Sector, martyred a civilian on Saturday, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

“They targeted civilian population with artillery and mortar fire. An innocent citizen Mir Muhammad embraced shahadat while a woman got injured in village Kakuta,” the  ISPR said.

The ISPR said that the injured woman has been evacuated to a nearby medical facility for necessary medical care.

“Pakistan Army troops responded effectively targeting Indian post which initiated fire,” it further added.

Earlier this week, four people including a child were injured in Lepa valley when Indian forces opened fire on civilian population.

Following the incident, a senior Indian envoy was summoned at the Foreign Office.

The FO, in a statement, had said that India should maintain peace at the LoC and Working Boundary.

Latest News

More From Pakistan