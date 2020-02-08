Indian troops unprovoked firing at LOC martyrs a civilian: ISPR

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: Indian troops, in another unprovoked shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Chirikot Sector, martyred a civilian on Saturday, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
“They targeted civilian population with artillery and mortar fire. An innocent citizen Mir Muhammad embraced shahadat while a woman got injured in village Kakuta,” the ISPR said.
The ISPR said that the injured woman has been evacuated to a nearby medical facility for necessary medical care.
“Pakistan Army troops responded effectively targeting Indian post which initiated fire,” it further added.
Earlier this week, four people including a child were injured in Lepa valley when Indian forces opened fire on civilian population.
Following the incident, a senior Indian envoy was summoned at the Foreign Office.
The FO, in a statement, had said that India should maintain peace at the LoC and Working Boundary.
