Indian troops unprovoked firing at LOC martyrs a civilian: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Indian troops, in another unprovoked shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Chirikot Sector, martyred a civilian on Saturday, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

“They targeted civilian population with artillery and mortar fire. An innocent citizen Mir Muhammad embraced shahadat while a woman got injured in village Kakuta,” the ISPR said.



The ISPR said that the injured woman has been evacuated to a nearby medical facility for necessary medical care.



“Pakistan Army troops responded effectively targeting Indian post which initiated fire,” it further added.

Earlier this week, four people including a child were injured in Lepa valley when Indian forces opened fire on civilian population.

Following the incident, a senior Indian envoy was summoned at the Foreign Office.

The FO, in a statement, had said that India should maintain peace at the LoC and Working Boundary.