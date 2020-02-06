Former DG ISPR Asif Ghafoor, wife unhurt after accident on motorway

Former director-general Inter-Services Public Relations Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor’s car met with an accident on M2 motorway near Sargodha, reportedly on February 3.

The news was picked up after a Twitter user uploaded a picture of the general's damaged car, assuring that the former spokesman of the Army and his family remained safe.

As some Indian social media users began discussing the matter, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry also shared his views.

"Yes Inshallah [Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor] is safe by the grace of Allah and not only three, [the entire] Pakistan is a [thorn] for RSS/BJP extremists of India," he wrote on Twitter.

However, due to unspecified reasons, the federal minister later deleted his tweet.



In January, Maj Gen Ghafoor was replaced by Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar as the spokesperson of the Army.

Maj Gen Ghafoor’s services have been transferred to the 40th Infantry Division (Okara), where he will be serving as the general officer commanding.