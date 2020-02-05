US Congress to do ‘own investigation and fact-finding' on Kashmir, says lawmaker

WASHINGTON: The US Congress lawmakers raised concern regarding the ongoing human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir, calling it 'troubling'.

Chairman of the US House Foreign Affairs Committee Eliot Engel spoke to Geo News, where he said that the US Congress will conduct its own ‘investigation and fact-finding’ on the human rights abuses in the IoK.

“There are things happening in Kashmir that are very troubling, they are troubling me, to my colleagues and people here,” said the US lawmaker.

Congressman Engel said that the issue primarily should be dealt under the Foreign Affairs Committee, and it will have a hearing on the difficulties of Kashmiris.

“We don’t think we can turn our heads and pretend it is not happening, it cannot be swept under the rug,” said the US lawmaker.

He said that the Congress plays a very important role certainly in war and peace, and likewise in human rights violations, expressing hope that a lot of things will be done in US President Donald Trump’s administration.

Chairman of the Subcommittee on Asia, Ami Bera also spoke on the subject of ongoing atrocities against Kashmiris, saying that he will personally attempt to visit the occupied valley to ascertain the situation.

On Feb 5, Pakistanis across the world are observing Kashmir Solidarity Day today in support of Kashmiri people’s struggle for their right to self-determination under United Nations resolutions.