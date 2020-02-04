Brad Pitt pulled out of the BAFTAs to fix broken relationship with son Maddox?

Brad Pitt gave the BAFTA awards a miss and the internet was left divided as to why the Ad Astra star was nowhere to be seen at the glitzy ceremony.



As per Daily Mail, Brad had decided to pull out of the BAFTAs to repair severed ties with his estranged son Maddox.

The screen star, 56, is said to have opted against attending the ceremony at 'the last minute' due to 'family obligations', with sources claiming he cancelled his UK trip to speak to his son.

A source told The Sun: "Maddox gave Brad the chance to talk and he dropped everything."

The insider further revealed, "Being a father is the most important thing in his life and he would do anything to repair their relationship.

"Maddox has been away at university so when Brad found out he was going to be around and they could have a conversation, he cancelled the UK trip," it added.

Brad Pitt and his son Maddox had an altercation on a flight back in 2016 and ever since, their relation with each other has been resentful.