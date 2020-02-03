Louis Tomlinson announces boycott of 'BBC Breakfast': Here's why

Former 'One Direction' member Louis Tomlinson has announced boycott of "BBC Breakfast" morning show after the singer was asked questions about the deaths of his mother and sister during his Monday appearance.

"Defo wont be going on there again! Love to all my fans for always having my back" he tweeted after Monday's show.



Reacting to the singer's statement, a BBC spokesperson said: "We wanted to cover all aspects of Louis's life that have influenced his new album and feel the questioning was fair."









According to BBC, Tomlinson's mother died from cancer in 2016, and his sister Felicite lost her life in an accidental drug overdose last year.

He was also asked questions about his feud with former band member Zayn Malik.

The singer has accused the hosts of "proper going in" on him.