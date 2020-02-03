close
Mon Feb 03, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 3, 2020

Louis Tomlinson announces boycott of 'BBC Breakfast': Here's why

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Feb 03, 2020

Former 'One Direction' member  Louis Tomlinson has announced boycott of "BBC Breakfast" morning show after the singer was asked  questions about the deaths of his mother and sister during his Monday appearance.

"Defo wont be going on there again! Love to all my fans for always having my back" he tweeted after Monday's show.

Reacting to the singer's statement, a BBC spokesperson said: "We wanted to cover all aspects of Louis's life that have influenced his new album and feel the questioning was fair."



According to BBC, Tomlinson's mother died from cancer in 2016, and his sister Felicite lost her life in  an accidental drug overdose last year.

He was also asked questions about  his feud with former band member Zayn Malik.

The singer has accused the hosts of "proper going in" on him.

