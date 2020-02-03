Shakira’s net worth is THIS whopping amount of money: Find out

Powerhouse Shakira is currently breaking the internet with her incredible Super Bowl halftime performance.



The Columbian singer has made it to the headlines with her power packed performance taking the internet by storm. However, there is one more thing that has the entire world talking: Shakira’s staggering and net worth.

According to Harper’s Bazaar, the illustrious singer’s net worth can easily put a number of showbiz personalities to shame.

As per the outlet, Shakira’s net worth is about $300 million!

Music

Most of the Columbia-born songstress’s fortune is credited to her glorious music career. Shakira began her singing stint in the early 90s, when she was just a teenager.

Since her first album, Magia, was released in 1991, she has produced 11 albums, with chart-toppers like Sale el Sol, El Dorado, and She Wolf.

Shakira's most well-known song, Hips Don't Lie, took the world by storm with its 2006 release.

Tours

Shakira can also attribute her whopping net worth to the highly successful tours she has been doing.

She has embarked on six tours over the course of her long career.

Her most recent tour, the 2018 El Dorado World Tour, garnered $40.7 million in worldwide sales, according to Pollstar. Just the North American leg of the tour alone raked in at least $28 million, Billboard reported.

TV shows

Lastly, Shakira also appeared on several TV reality shows, through which she mustered immense fame and success.

In 2008, Shakira reportedly signed a $300 million deal with entertainment venue company Live Nation and appeared as a judge on The Voice too.