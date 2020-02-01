Harry Styles spills the beans on why he was forced to cancel his show in Miami

Harry Styles has lifted the curtains off behind why he was forced to cancel a gig in Miami at the very last moment before going on stage on Friday night.



The former One Direction singer was scheduled to perform on the eve of his own birthday, but unfortunately had to call the show off.

To reveal the reason behind this decision, Harry took to Twitter to clarify to his disappointed fans.

He wrote, “To those of you here in Miami, I was told there's a severe storm on the way. The fire department would not let us do the show under any circumstances. Please stay safe. I'm so disappointed, and I'm sorry. I love you all. H."

The decision to cancel Harry’s performance came after fans were made to evacuate the venue after Lizzo’s gig.