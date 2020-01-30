Baby on the way for twin sisters Nikki Bella and Brie Bella

Famous sister duo Nikki Bella and Brie Bella have announced that they are both pregnant, due only two weeks apart.

"I was in yoga, and I kept getting this feeling that you need to take a pregnancy test, but I wasn't even late yet," Nikki Bella, whose real name is Stephanie Nicole Garcia-Colace, told People magazine.

"And so I'm like, 'Why do I keep having this feeling? Am I getting twin vibes from her? Because she just told me she's pregnant?'"

Nikki and Brie both started off their career in the sports-entertainment field with WWE as tag team partners spanning over 10 years.

Brie Bella, who has a two-year-old daughter, took to Instagram to share her delight over the news.

"We are shocked like all of you!!!," she posted on Instagram. "Never in a million years thought did I think @thenikkibella and I would be having pregnant bellies together!!!" she wrote.

Meanwhile, this is Nikki’s first child, with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev, who she met on Dancing with the Stars.



Not only this, the twin sisters are even experiencing the same kind of symptoms.

"It's actually crazy because we both have the same symptoms. So we've been super nauseous," Brie said.



On the other hand , Nikki revealed she can't wait to be a mom.

"Even though I feel really sick, like, (I) can't believe I'm going to be a mom soon," she said. "I'm going to have this person to take care of for the rest of their life and help them do the right things and just show them the way of the world. That's amazing!" she said.

