close
Sun Jan 26, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Sports

AFP
January 27, 2020

Kobe Bryant, NBA legend, killed in helicopter crash: reports

Sports

AFP
Mon, Jan 27, 2020
Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant in action against New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Centre in New Orleans, Louisiana, US, January 21, 2015. USA TODAY Sports/Derick E. Hingle/Files

LOS ANGELES: Basketball legend Kobe Bryant died late Sunday in a helicopter crash in suburban Los Angeles, celebrity website TMZ reported, saying five people were confirmed dead in the incident.

A helicopter crash in the hills near Calabasas was also confirmed by the Los Angeles Times. Kobe was travelling with at least three other people in his private helicopter when it went down.

The incident came only hours after the former Los Angeles Lakers star, 41, was passed by current Lakers star LeBron James for third on the all-time NBA scoring list in a Saturday game at Philadelphia.

His last tweet honoured James as well.

"Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother," Bryant had said.

More to follow

Latest News

More From Sports