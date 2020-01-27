Kobe Bryant, NBA legend, killed in helicopter crash: reports

LOS ANGELES: Basketball legend Kobe Bryant died late Sunday in a helicopter crash in suburban Los Angeles, celebrity website TMZ reported, saying five people were confirmed dead in the incident.

A helicopter crash in the hills near Calabasas was also confirmed by the Los Angeles Times. Kobe was travelling with at least three other people in his private helicopter when it went down.

The incident came only hours after the former Los Angeles Lakers star, 41, was passed by current Lakers star LeBron James for third on the all-time NBA scoring list in a Saturday game at Philadelphia.

His last tweet honoured James as well.

"Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother," Bryant had said.

—More to follow

