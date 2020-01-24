Justin Bieber devastated, breaks down after discussing being 'hurt by the industry'

Justin Bieber in a recent interview shared a heartbreaking moment when he revealed about his struggles with depression.



The Canadian pop singer, who recently got married to supermodel Hailey Baldwin, broke down into tears while talking about ‘being hurt in the industry’.

Justin began, "I don’t even think I should be alive never mind thrive.”

Struggling to hold back his tears, the singer thanked his manager Scooter Braun and said, "You walked with me through a lot of sh-t."

He also spoke about the dark time in the industry without mentioning what he meant, and "the people" who he worked with right since he entered the music industry to even now.

According to Variety, Justin often felt "unsure who to turn to or who to trust during those challenging times."