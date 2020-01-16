Sarmad Khoosat writes open letter to PM about hurdles in way of 'Zindagi Tamasha' release

Filmmaker Sarmad Khoosat on Thursday drew Prime Minister Imran Khan's attention towards hurdles being created in the release of his upcoming film "Zindagi Tamasha."

Taking to Twitter, Khoosat shared an open letter addressed to the prime minister and others.

"24th of January was set as the release date. However, a 'complaint' was registered against the writer, the producer and myself, based on assumptions made from the two and a half minute long trailer," he wrote.

Sarmad Khoosat further said "as a law-abiding citizen and with full conviction that there is nothing offensive or malicious in the film, in response I submitted the film for another review to the censor board. It was cleared once again with a few cuts to appease the complainants. I launched the promotional campaign and now, just a week before the film's release, another attempt is being made by the some group to stop the release of the film and this time they are hell-bent on using pressurising tactics".

"I am bringing this to your notice not just because my team and I are being bullied and pressurised but also because this series of episodes undermines a state institution like the Central Board of Film Censors and strips it of its authority and stature. The space for rational and artistic thinking and expression must not be annexed by a few troublemakers for their political ends but I fear this is what will happen if we buckle under this time. Sincerely, Sarmad Sultan Khoosat," the filmmaker stated.

Directed and co-produced by Sarmad along with his sister Kanwal Khoosat, Zindagi Tamasha is a bilingual movie, which has been shot in the beautiful city of Lahore.

Written by Nirmal Bano, a fresh graduate from NCA, it features model turned actress Eman Suleman, Samiya Mumtaz, Arif Hasan and Ali Qureshi in pivotal roles, while Sarmad will have a special appearance in the upcoming film.