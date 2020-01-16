PM Imran bans Faisal Vawda from TV talk shows following boot gimmick

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has banned Federal Minister Faisal Vawda from appearing on television talk shows for two weeks, the PM's Special Assistant on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Thursday.



The development comes days after Vawda kicked up a storm by bringing a a black boot to a television talk show, mocking the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for their support of the Army Act bill and saying the opposition party was "lying down to kiss the boot" to save their own corruption.

SAPM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the prime minister has restricted Vawda from participating in TV talk shows for two weeks, and has sought a clarification from the federal minister for his behavior on the talk show.



Startling all by placing the boot on top of the table during the live TV show, Vawda mocked the PML-N slogan 'Vote Ko Izzat Do' by saying 'Boot Ko Izzat Do'. He claimed the opposition party was deviating from its stance by lending unconditional support for the services chief's tenure bills.

"I am going to bring this [boot] to every talk show," he said. "This is how democratic the PML-N is. They lie down to kiss the boot," he added.

When asked why he was criticising the PML-N for supporting the PTI government on the Army Act bill, Vawda said: "It was our stance. We were doing it for the Pakistani nation and we stood firm [on our stance]."