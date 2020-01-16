'Avengers' Robert Downey Jr eager for Robert Pattinson to take up the batsuit torch

Robert Downey Jr seems to be ahead on the super-hero game even if he is no longer part of the super-hero franchise. The Iron Man actor for over a decade made his final appearance in Avengers: Endgame back in 2019.

While he seems eager to delve into new horizons, the star confessed his enthusiasm towards Robert Pattison carrying the Batman torch further in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.



The star recently partook in a chat on the Joe Rogan Experience show where discussions steered towards the new Batman role.

The host began talking about all of the previous actors who performed Batman over the years. Once Robert Pattinson's name came up, the Iron Man star confessed his personal eagerness towards Pattinson's interpretation towards the role of the dark avenger.

"I wanna see what Pattinson does,” Joe Rogan confessed. "I like that guy," the Avengers: Endgame actor revealed.

The star went on to say, "Now that I’m middle-aged, to be honest, you start looking at the back nine and you go, ‘Oh, this is part of the journey as you…that things end.’ You know, everyone is going somewhere."

When questioned about a possible return, the Iron Man star candidly revealed, "Those might be — what do they call it? — the stages of grief? I’m not sure...I am so pleased, just that, I wound up where I have. I’m very fortunate so, I’m not the kind of guy who — I want to try to keep it classy. We’ll see."