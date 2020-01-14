Junaid Safdar receives master's degree from LSE

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s grandson and Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s son Muhammad Junaid Safdar has received his master's degree in International Relations (IR) from the London School of Economics (LSE).

Junaid has been awarded the master's degree upon the completion of a full-time 12 month course at the prestigious university’s International Relations Department.

None of the parents of Junaid were able to attend the graduation ceremony at the LSE as both Maryam and Captain Safdar are on the Exit Control List (ECL).

Nawaz is in London for his treatment but he was unable to attend the ceremony as he had medical appointment at the Royal Brompton Hospital on the same day as the graduation event.

Junaid has also done a master's in Global Governance and Ethics from the University College London (UCL) and the graduation ceremony was to take place in the summer of 2019 but he had deferred it back then as both his parents and grandfather were in jail at that time.

Prior to the UCL, Junaid had graduated from Durham university with a first class honours in politics.

While at Durham, UCL and LSE, Junaid represented many university polo teams, the most recent one being the University of London at the annual Inter-Varsity Polo Tournament held in China.

He has represented Pakistani university teams in various tournaments across the UK, where he received popularity for his sporting skills.

He enrolled as a master's degree student at the Political Science’s International Relations Department in the London School of Economics (LSE) in November 2018.

There have been speculations this week that Nawaz Sharif has decided to launch him on the political scene as his heir but sources close to Junaid Safdar rubbished such rumours and said that he has no intention to join active politics for now.