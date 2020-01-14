Sania Mirza ends two-year tennis hiatus with win over Kalashnikova, Kato

Tennis star Sania Mirza on Tuesday returned to the courts after a two year hiatus to defeat Oksana Kalashnikova and Miyu Kato in the women's doubles quarter-finals of the Hobart International tournament.

Sania and her partner Nadia Kichenok from Ukraine defeated defeated the duo. Following the win Sania took to Twitter to share an adorable photo with son Izhaan.

She tweeted, "Today was one of the most special days of my life .. to have my parents and my little baby boy supporting me in my first match after a little less than 2 and a half years .. and to top it off we even WON our first round with my partner @nadiakichenok."

Sania went on to say "feel very grateful and thankful for all the msgs, support and love I am receiving.. BELIEF!! Takes you places."

"YES my baby boy we did it @izhaan.mirzamalik Allhamdulillah for everything," she added.

This was Sania's first match since October 2017.

