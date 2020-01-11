PM Imran orders immediate report on 'cowardly terrorist attack' in Quetta

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday directed authorities to immediately submit a report on Friday’s "cowardly" blast in Quetta which resulted in the deaths of 15 people, including Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Haji Amanullah.

“I have demanded an immediate report on the condemnable cowardly terrorist attack in Quetta targeting a mosque and people at prayers,” the prime minister said on Twitter.

The premier further said he had directed the provincial government to ensure that all medical facilities were provided to the injured.

He also hailed martyred DSP Amanullah and called him “a brave and exemplary officer”.

At least 15 people were martyred and 20 were injured after a blast occurred at a mosque located in Quetta's Ghousabad neighbourhood on Friday.

Law enforcement agencies had cordoned off the area soon after the blast and launched an investigation into the incident.



COAS assures assistance

Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa said Pakistan Army would give complete assistance to police and the civil administration on the matter.

The DG ISPR conveyed the COAS’ message and quoted him as saying that “those who targeted innocents in a mosque can never be true Muslim.”

Blast second of the week in Quetta

On Tuesday, two people were killed and 14 injured in a blast near McConaghey Road in Quetta.

Initial findings suggested that explosive material was installed on a bike, which detonated in the proximity of a Frontier Corps vehicle. Nearby shops were damaged and a motorcycle parked in the vicinity had caught fire.

Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove had condemned the blast and said miscreants were trying to disturb the peaceful environment in the province.