Quetta: Police official among 11 martyred in explosion at mosque

QUETTA: At least 11 people, including a senior police official, were martyred on Friday when an explosion ripped through a mosque in Quetta's Satellite Town area, police said.



Twelve others were injured in the blast at the mosque located in the densely populated Ghousabad neighbourhood in Satellite Town area.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Amanullah was among the persons who lost their lives in explosion, police officials confirmed.

The injured were shifted to the hospital, rescue officials said.

Police said the exact nature of the blast was yet to be ascertained.

Earlier this week on Tuesday, two people were killed and 14 were injured in a blast near McConaghey Road in Quetta.

Initial findings suggested that explosive material was installed on a bike, which was detonated in the proximity of an FC vehicle. In the explosion, nearby shops were damaged and a motorcycle parked nearby caught fire.

Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove condemned the blast. He said miscreant elements were trying to disturb the law and order situation of the province.

This is a developing story and will be updated when further reports are received.