Six killed, five injured in Karachi as van and rickshaw erupt in flames

KARACHI: Six people were killed and five were injured Friday night when a Suzuki hi-roof vehicle and a rickshaw caught fire, Geo News reported.



A woman and four children were among the six people who died when the hi-roof and the rickshaw caught fire, according to rescue officials. Five injured persons were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for treatment.

Dr Kaleem, a surgeon at the hospital, confirmed four dead bodies had been brought to the hospital.

Police said a rickshaw had also been engulfed in flames when it collided with the hi-roof, which was already on fire.

A bomb disposal squad and fire brigade were called to ascertain why the van caught fire. Police said the cylinder of the van remained undamaged hence it was unlikely its explosion caused the vehicle to burst into flames.

According to SSP Central, the family which fell victim to the accident were residents of Surjani Town.