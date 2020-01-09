Kate Middleton celebrates 38th birthday amid Prince Harry and Meghan's royal departure

Kate Middleton received birthday wishes from across the world as she turned 38 on Thursday.

"Kensington Royal" Instagram account has thanked people on behalf of the Princess for sending messages on her birthday.

"Thank you everyone for all your lovely messages on The Duchess of Cambridge’s birthday!," the Instagram post carrying a picture of Kate read.



Her birthday comes as the royal family reels from the shocking announcement from Prince Harry and Meghan that they are quitting.

The Duchess of Cambridge is celebrating her big day with Prince William and three children George, Charlotte, and Louis.

The princess who married William in 2011 undertook a visit to Pakistan along with her husband last year.

During their visit, the couple visited Lahore, Islamabad and parts of northern Pakistan.





They had to spend an additional night in Lahore after their RAF Voyager aborted landings in Islamabad and nearby Rawalpindi due to severe turbulence.

The aborted flight was described as one of the most turbulent he had experienced in 25 years of regular flying, although the couple told reporters after returning to Lahore they were “fine”.

William, who has previously worked as a search and rescue helicopter pilot, told reporters after they landed in Lahore that he and Kate were fine and joked that the problems had been caused because he was flying the plane.