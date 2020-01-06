Pakistan refutes Indian allegations, asks it to protect own minorities from 'Saffron terror'

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office refuted on Monday allegations about the Nankana Sahib incident, asking India not to 'feign' concerns for minorities elsewhere and protect its own minorities from 'Saffron terror.

In a handout, the FO said : "Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government’s mischievous portrayal of isolated law and order incidents in Peshawar and Nankana Sahib as alleged ‘persecution’ of minorities is part of its smear campaign against Pakistan and a desperate attempt to divert attention from the ongoing state terrorism in Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJ&K) and systematic discrimination against minorities in India."



It also said that the Indian government had no credentials even to pretend that it is a protector of minorities. "Those who are responsible for the desecration and demolition of the Babri mosque, massive killings of thousands of Muslims in Gujarat, frequent incidents of mob lynching, and repeated hate crimes against minorities, simply have no feet to stand on" it added.

"Pakistan attaches the highest respect and sanctity to all places of worship, including those belonging to Sikh religion. We categorically reject Indian allegations regarding any “attack” and “desecration” at the holy Gurdwara Nankana Sahib," the FO statement read.



Referring to Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan's efforts in the inauguration and expedition in the Kartarpur Corridor it said: " The historic opening of the Kartarpur Corridor on November 9, 2019 is a clear manifestation of the Prime Minister’s vision in this regard."

It also said that India was attempting to politicise the killing of a Sikh youth in Pakistan and termed it as mischievous and reprehensible.

"A case was registered immediately and a high-powered committee constituted to investigate the matter. The law will take its course and those responsible will be brought to justice," it read.



Maintaining that all communities live in peace and harmony in the country, it said: "Pakistan is a diverse country where people from different faiths, including Hindus, Sikhs and Christians, live together. The Constitution of Pakistan guarantees equal rights to all its citizens," it said.



