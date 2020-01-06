Suspect behind Nankana protest apprehended

The prime suspect who led a demonstration near a Sikh holy site in Punjab’s town of Nankana Sahib has been arrested, an official of the provincial government said on Sunday.

The Focal Person on Digital Media to CM Punjab, Azhar Mashwani, announced the arrest on Twitter. The official said that a First Information Report (FIR) against the accused has also been registered by the law enforcement agencies.

"The main culprit in #NankanaSahib incident Imran has been arrested. FIR # 6/2020 u/s 295A/290/291/341/506/148/ 149, 6 sound system /7ATA has been registered at Nanakan Police Station," said Azhar Mashwani on Twitter.

Protest in Nankana Sahib

Angry protesters had last week gotten into a scuffle with the police over the arrest of some unidentified individuals in a case involving the marriage of a young couple. The protesters had dispersed after negotiations with the government who assured them of justice.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Dr Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said the protest was staged by the family and neighbours of a young man who had married a few months ago. The protesters claimed that police had raided the man's house, arresting him and a few others.

However, PTI's local leader, Shahzad Khalid, spoke to the protesters, assuring them that justice would be provided, after which they dispersed. Interior Minister Brigadier (retd) Ijaz Ahmed Shah had later said that the situation in Nankana Sahib was normal.

PM Imran condemns incident

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday also condemned the Nankana incident and said it was different from the state-sponsored oppression of minorities in India.

The prime minister, in a series of tweets, said that the Nankana incident was “against his vision and will find zero tolerance and protection from the government including police and judiciary”.

'Nankana Sahib symbol of brotherhood'

Interior Minister Ijaz Shah had on Sunday visited the town on PM Imran's instructions to review the situation after the incident.

Addressing a press conference at Gurdwara Janamasthan, he said that all the communities were living with brotherhood and peace in Nankana Sahib and such example could not be found in any other city of the country and the world.

He said that anti-state elements were the enemy of the nation and country and they would be dealt with iron hands.