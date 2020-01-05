'Condemnable' Nankana incident different from state-sponsored attacks on minorities in India: PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday condemned the Nankana incident and explained how it was different from the state-sponsored oppression of minorities in India.



On Friday, dozens of demonstrators had protested over alleged unjust treatment of police in a case involving the marriage of a young couple, which was portrayed as a communal issue by the Indian media.

The premier, in a series of tweets today, highlighted that the incident is “against his vision and will find zero tolerance and protection from the government including police and judiciary”.

The “ongoing attacks across India on Muslims and other minorities” are backed by “Modi's RSS vision”, which “supports minorities oppression” and that these “targeted attacks against Muslims are part of this agenda,” he tweeted.

“RSS goons conducting public lynchings, Muslims being violated by mobs are all not only supported by Modi Govt but Indian police leads anti-Muslim attacks,” PM Imran added.

Interior minister visits Nankana



Interior Minister Brigadier (retd) Ijaz Ahmed Shah on Sunday visited the border town to ascertain the facts regarding Friday's incident.



Talking to media along with Sikh community leaders, the minister said that he was there on the directions of PM Imran.

“What happened here on Friday is a conspiracy by those who are against the brotherhood and national sovereignty," said Shah.

“International media projected it wrongly and twisted the facts. PM Imran’s government is standing by the Sikh community and those who were behind this incident will be brought to the book.”

Pakistan rejects allegations of desecration

Allegations of desecration and destruction of a holy place in Nankana Sahib were "not only false, but also mischievous," the Foreign Office of Pakistan had said in a statement after Indian media tried to project this as a major issue.

"Attempts to paint this incident as a communal issue are patently motivated. Most importantly, the Gurdwara remains untouched and undamaged," the Foreign Office had said.

"All insinuations to the contrary, particularly the claims of acts of 'desecration and destruction' and desecration of the holy place, are not only false, but also mischievous," the FO added.