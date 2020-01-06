Chris Evans reveals his celebrity crush, and you won’t believe your eyes

Chris Evans has revealed his celebrity crush and you have to admit it is quite shocking.

We all have had passed through this time of having our room walls pasted and covered with pictures of our celebrity crushes and inspirations; one thing that differentiates us from the young generations. And Chris Evans also happens out to be from the good oldies.

The super-soldier from Avengers, turning 39 this year, revealed his celebrity crush in a latest interview and it is none other than Bird Box actress Sandra Bullock.

Captain America actor revealed that he had a giant poster of the actress pasted on his room’s ceiling. “We visited New York and I bought a giant, giant, giant poster of Sandra Bullock. I put it on the ceiling of my bedroom. Not that Sandy’s not cool, but that’s a loser thing to do."

The actor also talked about his likelihood to have kids and his relationship with his dog, Dodger. Talking about his personal life, the Knives Out actor revealed that he surely wants to ‘have kids’ and settle down with a family.



With referring his dog, whom he adopted in 2015, the actor remarked, “Dogs are just so good and so pure. A weird, little door unlocks inside of you, this new level of empathy … in a weird way, that type of empathy permeates so many aspects of your life. You know, I think it actually unlocks a little bit, as I imagine having children will, I really want kids too.”



Looks like someone is having major plans for the future!