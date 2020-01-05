Rihanna has this to say about exes Drake and Chris Brown’s blossoming friendship

American singer Rihanna’s cataclysmic split with former beau Chris Brown is no news to the world. And neither was her relationship with rapper Drake.



However, the question that now hovers over the heads of all fans is if the 30-year-old singing sensation is perturbed by the two rappers being close friends, given she her bitter ties with Brown.

While the two had not been friends for the longest time, Drake admitted to ending his beef with Brown in an interview with Rap Radar.

“I think we just both grew up to the point that that person that was in the middle of us is like, no longer a part of either of our lives currently and I have the utmost love and respect for her,” he said adding that: “think of her as family more than anything.”

“We’ve come together before and tried to link and make music and I think we were always kind of forcing it,” he went on.

“I think there was always resentment on both sides. You know, really at the end of the day when you kind of step away from it and break it down you start to feel silly ’cause it’s over girl stuff, you know? But obviously, that can snowball into real [expletive] and that’s what happened in this situation,” he added.

On the other hand, Rihanna ‘s thoughts on the situation were also portrayed by HollywoodLife as an insider revealed: “Rihanna, of course, has heard about Drake and what he spoke about and how he is friendly with Chris again and she is happy that they have drawn a line in the sand.”

“She wants people to be kind to each other because being upset with people is not something you can move forward from,” it was further revealed.

“She is happy that they figured out to be on the same page, but at the end of the day she is worrying about herself and her career and not putting much more focus than needed on Chris and Drake’s situation. But again she is happy that they are cool at least,” the grapevine added.