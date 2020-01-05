Kim Kardashian slammed after expressing concerns over climate change

American media personality and fashionista Kim Kardashian after expressing her concerns over the changing environment was faced with an unforeseen response.

In light of the recent wildfires in Australia and the changing environmental circumstances that have paved way for more natural disasters, the 39-year-old socialite turned to Twitter to express her regret.

“Climate change is real,” she tweeted with a heartbreak and a planet Earth emoji.

However, soon after, the diva was faced with wrath of netizens who called her out on her apparent ‘hypocrisy’ for being in possession of hordes of money but doing little to eliminate the dangers of climate change.

The model was slammed for using private jets and not donating money to climate change causes.

However, there were a handful of social media users who lauded her for raising her voice regarding the issue.

"Kim your activism is outstanding,” said one user, while another defended her: “It's not her job to do any of that. Would it be nice? Yes, but it is not her responsibility.”



