Selena Gomez in pain, unable to walk as she gets stung by a poisonous sea creature

Selena Gomez may have been ready to welcome the new year with open arms and make waves with her new music but it looks like the start got a little bumpy for her.



In her latest circulating photos and videos from her vacation in Hawaii, the 27-year-old singer could be seen visibly distraught and in agony as reports suggested that she was stung by a jellyfish during her seashore shenanigans with her girl pals.

A video by TMZ shows the Lose You To Love Me hit maker bearing a painful expression and in absolute agony after getting zapped by the sea creature in Honolulu.

She was then seen limping while holding on to her friends from either side before she was carried piggy-back style as she was unable to walk on her own feet.

Some entertainment portals have claimed that the singer may have been stung by not a jellyfish but a Portuguese man o’ war which also has a pretty excruciating and venomous bite.

While we still don’t know if the diva is feeling any better now or not, she definitely is facing 2020 with a brave face on and her social media is proof of just that.







